Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 21, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:17a
|Low
Fri 4:32p
|High
Fri 10:30p
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:51a
|Low
Fri 3:56p
|High
Fri 10:04p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:05a
|Low
Fri 4:08p
|High
Fri 10:18p
|Low
Sat 4:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:47a
|Low
Fri 4:00p
|High
Fri 10:00p
|Low
Sat 4:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:22a
|High
Fri 1:57p
|Low
Fri 8:37p
|High
Sat 2:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:09a
|Low
Fri 4:25p
|High
Fri 10:24p
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:56a
|High
Fri 1:04p
|Low
Fri 8:11p
|High
Sat 1:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:56a
|Low
Fri 4:52p
|High
Fri 11:13p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:52a
|Low
Fri 3:56p
|High
Fri 10:08p
|Low
Sat 4:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:29a
|Low
Fri 4:23p
|High
Fri 10:49p
|Low
Sat 4:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:57a
|Low
Fri 4:02p
|High
Fri 10:19p
|Low
Sat 4:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 11:00a
|Low
Fri 4:59p
|High
Fri 11:20p
|Low
Sat 5:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).