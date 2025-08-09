Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 73° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:01am - 8:02pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:30a Low

Sat 2:40p High

Sat 8:42p Low

Sun 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:04a Low

Sat 2:04p High

Sat 8:16p Low

Sun 2:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:18a Low

Sat 2:16p High

Sat 8:30p Low

Sun 2:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:00a Low

Sat 2:08p High

Sat 8:12p Low

Sun 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:43a High

Sat 12:10p Low

Sat 6:45p High

Sun 12:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:22a Low

Sat 2:32p High

Sat 8:37p Low

Sun 3:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:17a High

Sat 11:17a Low

Sat 6:19p High

Sat 11:29p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:19a Low

Sat 3:02p High

Sat 9:36p Low

Sun 3:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:11a Low

Sat 2:03p High

Sat 8:27p Low

Sun 2:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:41a Low

Sat 2:28p High

Sat 9:07p Low

Sun 3:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:14a Low

Sat 2:11p High

Sat 8:34p Low

Sun 2:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:17a Low

Sat 3:06p High

Sat 9:38p Low

Sun 3:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

