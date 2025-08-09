NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 9

Wildwood boardwalk (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature73° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:01am - 8:02pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 8:30a		Low
Sat 2:40p		High
Sat 8:42p		Low
Sun 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:04a		Low
Sat 2:04p		High
Sat 8:16p		Low
Sun 2:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:18a		Low
Sat 2:16p		High
Sat 8:30p		Low
Sun 2:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:00a		Low
Sat 2:08p		High
Sat 8:12p		Low
Sun 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:43a		High
Sat 12:10p		Low
Sat 6:45p		High
Sun 12:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:22a		Low
Sat 2:32p		High
Sat 8:37p		Low
Sun 3:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:17a		High
Sat 11:17a		Low
Sat 6:19p		High
Sat 11:29p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 9:19a		Low
Sat 3:02p		High
Sat 9:36p		Low
Sun 3:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:11a		Low
Sat 2:03p		High
Sat 8:27p		Low
Sun 2:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 8:41a		Low
Sat 2:28p		High
Sat 9:07p		Low
Sun 3:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:14a		Low
Sat 2:11p		High
Sat 8:34p		Low
Sun 2:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 9:17a		Low
Sat 3:06p		High
Sat 9:38p		Low
Sun 3:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

