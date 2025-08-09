NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 9
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:01am - 8:02pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:30a
|Low
Sat 2:40p
|High
Sat 8:42p
|Low
Sun 3:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:04a
|Low
Sat 2:04p
|High
Sat 8:16p
|Low
Sun 2:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:18a
|Low
Sat 2:16p
|High
Sat 8:30p
|Low
Sun 2:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:00a
|Low
Sat 2:08p
|High
Sat 8:12p
|Low
Sun 2:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:43a
|High
Sat 12:10p
|Low
Sat 6:45p
|High
Sun 12:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:22a
|Low
Sat 2:32p
|High
Sat 8:37p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:17a
|High
Sat 11:17a
|Low
Sat 6:19p
|High
Sat 11:29p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:19a
|Low
Sat 3:02p
|High
Sat 9:36p
|Low
Sun 3:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:11a
|Low
Sat 2:03p
|High
Sat 8:27p
|Low
Sun 2:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:41a
|Low
Sat 2:28p
|High
Sat 9:07p
|Low
Sun 3:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:14a
|Low
Sat 2:11p
|High
Sat 8:34p
|Low
Sun 2:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:17a
|Low
Sat 3:06p
|High
Sat 9:38p
|Low
Sun 3:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
