NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 25
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 10 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
4 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:16am - 7:41pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:59a
|Low
Mon 4:09p
|High
Mon 10:08p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:33a
|Low
Mon 3:33p
|High
Mon 9:42p
|Low
Tue 3:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:47a
|Low
Mon 3:45p
|High
Mon 9:56p
|Low
Tue 4:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:29a
|Low
Mon 3:37p
|High
Mon 9:38p
|Low
Tue 3:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:01a
|High
Mon 1:39p
|Low
Mon 8:14p
|High
Tue 1:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:51a
|Low
Mon 4:04p
|High
Mon 10:03p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:35a
|High
Mon 12:46p
|Low
Mon 7:48p
|High
Tue 12:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:44a
|Low
Mon 4:38p
|High
Mon 10:57p
|Low
Tue 5:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:37a
|Low
Mon 3:38p
|High
Mon 9:48p
|Low
Tue 4:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:04a
|Low
Mon 4:00p
|High
Mon 10:18p
|Low
Tue 4:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:43a
|Low
Mon 3:43p
|High
Mon 9:58p
|Low
Tue 4:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:46a
|Low
Mon 4:40p
|High
Mon 11:00p
|Low
Tue 5:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
