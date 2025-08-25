Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 10 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

4 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 78° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:16am - 7:41pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:59a Low

Mon 4:09p High

Mon 10:08p Low

Tue 4:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:33a Low

Mon 3:33p High

Mon 9:42p Low

Tue 3:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:47a Low

Mon 3:45p High

Mon 9:56p Low

Tue 4:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:29a Low

Mon 3:37p High

Mon 9:38p Low

Tue 3:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:01a High

Mon 1:39p Low

Mon 8:14p High

Tue 1:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:51a Low

Mon 4:04p High

Mon 10:03p Low

Tue 4:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:35a High

Mon 12:46p Low

Mon 7:48p High

Tue 12:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:44a Low

Mon 4:38p High

Mon 10:57p Low

Tue 5:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:37a Low

Mon 3:38p High

Mon 9:48p Low

Tue 4:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:04a Low

Mon 4:00p High

Mon 10:18p Low

Tue 4:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:43a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 9:58p Low

Tue 4:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:46a Low

Mon 4:40p High

Mon 11:00p Low

Tue 5:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

