NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 25

Trash can in the surf as Hurricane Erin chruns up the ocean in Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 10 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
4 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature78° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:16am - 7:41pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 9:59a		Low
Mon 4:09p		High
Mon 10:08p		Low
Tue 4:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:33a		Low
Mon 3:33p		High
Mon 9:42p		Low
Tue 3:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:47a		Low
Mon 3:45p		High
Mon 9:56p		Low
Tue 4:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:29a		Low
Mon 3:37p		High
Mon 9:38p		Low
Tue 3:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:01a		High
Mon 1:39p		Low
Mon 8:14p		High
Tue 1:48a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 9:51a		Low
Mon 4:04p		High
Mon 10:03p		Low
Tue 4:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:35a		High
Mon 12:46p		Low
Mon 7:48p		High
Tue 12:55a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 10:44a		Low
Mon 4:38p		High
Mon 10:57p		Low
Tue 5:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:37a		Low
Mon 3:38p		High
Mon 9:48p		Low
Tue 4:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 10:04a		Low
Mon 4:00p		High
Mon 10:18p		Low
Tue 4:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:43a		Low
Mon 3:43p		High
Mon 9:58p		Low
Tue 4:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 10:46a		Low
Mon 4:40p		High
Mon 11:00p		Low
Tue 5:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

