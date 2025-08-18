Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 12 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 7 feet Winds From the Northeast

19 - 26 mph (Gust 31 mph)

16 - 23 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 7:51pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:09a High

Mon 4:23p Low

Mon 11:17p High

Tue 5:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:33a High

Mon 3:57p Low

Mon 10:41p High

Tue 4:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:45a High

Mon 4:11p Low

Mon 10:53p High

Tue 4:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:37a High

Mon 3:53p Low

Mon 10:45p High

Tue 4:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:31a Low

Mon 2:14p High

Mon 8:03p Low

Tue 3:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:00a High

Mon 4:19p Low

Mon 11:15p High

Tue 4:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:38a Low

Mon 1:48p High

Mon 7:10p Low

Tue 2:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 10:28a High

Mon 5:19p Low

Mon 11:47p High

Tue 5:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:32a High

Mon 4:14p Low

Mon 10:55p High

Tue 4:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:51a High

Mon 4:46p Low

Mon 11:14p High

Tue 5:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:38a High

Mon 4:29p Low

Mon 11:02p High

Tue 5:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:29a High

Mon 5:16p Low

Mon 11:49p High

Tue 5:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 6 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 14 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 14 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 16 seconds and E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 16 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 8 ft at 16 seconds, becoming SE 10 ft at 17 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.

FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

