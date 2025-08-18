NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 18

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 18

Red flag flies at a Harvey Cedars beach (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 12 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
19 - 26 mph (Gust 31 mph)
16 - 23 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:10am - 7:51pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:09a		High
Mon 4:23p		Low
Mon 11:17p		High
Tue 5:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:33a		High
Mon 3:57p		Low
Mon 10:41p		High
Tue 4:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:45a		High
Mon 4:11p		Low
Mon 10:53p		High
Tue 4:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:37a		High
Mon 3:53p		Low
Mon 10:45p		High
Tue 4:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:31a		Low
Mon 2:14p		High
Mon 8:03p		Low
Tue 3:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:00a		High
Mon 4:19p		Low
Mon 11:15p		High
Tue 4:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:38a		Low
Mon 1:48p		High
Mon 7:10p		Low
Tue 2:56a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 10:28a		High
Mon 5:19p		Low
Mon 11:47p		High
Tue 5:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:32a		High
Mon 4:14p		Low
Mon 10:55p		High
Tue 4:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:51a		High
Mon 4:46p		Low
Mon 11:14p		High
Tue 5:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:38a		High
Mon 4:29p		Low
Mon 11:02p		High
Tue 5:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 10:29a		High
Mon 5:16p		Low
Mon 11:49p		High
Tue 5:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 6 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 14 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 14 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 16 seconds and E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 16 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 8 ft at 16 seconds, becoming SE 10 ft at 17 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.

FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

