NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 18
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 12 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
19 - 26 mph (Gust 31 mph)
16 - 23 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:10am - 7:51pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:09a
|High
Mon 4:23p
|Low
Mon 11:17p
|High
Tue 5:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:33a
|High
Mon 3:57p
|Low
Mon 10:41p
|High
Tue 4:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:45a
|High
Mon 4:11p
|Low
Mon 10:53p
|High
Tue 4:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:37a
|High
Mon 3:53p
|Low
Mon 10:45p
|High
Tue 4:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:31a
|Low
Mon 2:14p
|High
Mon 8:03p
|Low
Tue 3:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:00a
|High
Mon 4:19p
|Low
Mon 11:15p
|High
Tue 4:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:38a
|Low
Mon 1:48p
|High
Mon 7:10p
|Low
Tue 2:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 10:28a
|High
Mon 5:19p
|Low
Mon 11:47p
|High
Tue 5:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:32a
|High
Mon 4:14p
|Low
Mon 10:55p
|High
Tue 4:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:51a
|High
Mon 4:46p
|Low
Mon 11:14p
|High
Tue 5:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:38a
|High
Mon 4:29p
|Low
Mon 11:02p
|High
Tue 5:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:29a
|High
Mon 5:16p
|Low
Mon 11:49p
|High
Tue 5:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 6 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 14 seconds.
TUE: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 14 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 16 seconds and E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 16 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 8 ft at 16 seconds, becoming SE 10 ft at 17 seconds.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.
FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
