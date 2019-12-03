‘Jersey Shore’ premiered 10 years ago today

Is this possible? It actually feels longer ago.

The hack reality show that gave New Jersey an even worse reputation, Jersey Shore, premiered 10 years ago on December 3, 2009. Take a Jersey shore town with a party reputation (Seaside Heights) and fill it with dumb New Yorkers with obnoxious accents and attitudes and bam, you had a hit TV show.

The likes of Snooki, JWoww, The Situation and the other assorted misfits graced the TV screen with dumb, invented drama as people across the country decided this is what New Jersey was really like. Thanks MTV.

Snooki went on to a war of words with Chris Christie, Mike ‘The Situation‘ Sorrentino went on to prison for tax evasion, but unfortunately none of them went on to totally obscurity. Like a bad stain they just keep coming back. There was a reunion show. There’s now a spin-off coming called DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party. Did the world really ask for this? How about a show called Just Shoot Me?

Wait. That was already done. But at least it wasn’t a dumb reality show staring these creeps.

