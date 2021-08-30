Net worth of the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast: Can you guess how rich they are?

It doesn't come as a surprise to any of us that the cast of "The Jersey Shore" is rich. That sow literally made millionaires out of all of the, but do you know just how rich each of them are from the show and the other things they've done since the show? The numbers are absolutely jaw dropping.

We start with the story of The Situation, whose net worth might surprise you, but not because it's so high. His net worth is around $300,000. At one point it topped $10 million, but after legal issues the number seriously shrank.

Getty Images for MTV

Deena Cortese didn't start in Season 1, but quickly ramped up her net worth to a cool $1 million after jumping on board in Season 3.

Getty Images

Angelina Pivarnick had a short stint on the show but parlayed her wrestling career cash into a nice tidy net worth of $2 million. Not too shabby.

Getty Images

Ronnie Ortiz Magro and Vinny Guadagnino both land in about the same net worth area, about a cool $3 million each.

Getty Images for MTV

Sammi and JWoww and Snooki also find themselves around the same net worth, but theirs is quite a bit higher than Vinny and Ronnie. Log the girls in at a net worth of about $4 million each.

Getty Images for Sugar Factory

And that leaves the guy who has cashed in the most on his Jersey Shore fame and actually has a net worth that's almost as much as all the other cast member's net worth combined. DJ Pauly D is worth an astounding $20 million. Amazing

The entire cast has a combined net worth of about $41 million, and I have to admit, I actually thought it would be higher. Hard to believe but true, right?

29 More New Jersey Born Celebrities And Their Net Worth

LOOK: GO INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION