Jersey rocker writes a song about Trev

Look Ma, I got a song! Mike Rocket who may be the hardest working man in music took time out from his performing "somewhere in the clubs of Jersey" or hanging out at the "Today Show," (check out who's name is on his sign) to write a theme song about the show, which I had asked him to try.

The song which has a Beatles/Bruce type arrangement was produced with Anthony Newett who played all the instruments at Newett Studios in Allentown, PA.

Rocket's been writing about the Jersey experience for years and his cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Give The Girl A Kiss" has been airing on Sirius/XM's E Street Radio.

Mike will be performing this Thursday at The Crossroads in Garwood along with The Nick Clemons Band. On Friday he's back at The Stone Pony solo along with Jarod Clemons and the Late Nights as well as the E Street Shuffle.

When he's not performing, producing, or standing with his sign outside the Today show where he dreams of performing live one day, Mike teaches social studies in Passaic about a football field's distance away from where the legendary Capital Theatre once stood.

Mike could teach his own course at the "School Of Rock," or should I say "School of Hustle." For as long as I've known Mike Rocket, he's had his foot to the floor. He's a real easy guy to root for and I'm looking forward to the day when his dreams come true.

