Hear great music, fight hunger Sunday at noon

Want to hear some great music and help fight hunger? Check out singer-songwriter Mike Rocket’s 168th virtual concert, happening on his Facebook page on Sunday, Aug. 30 noon.

The first time I met Mike was at an event in 2005 for Rock 'n' Roll Hall Of Famer Vinie "Mad Dog" Lopez. This hustler was running around like a chicken without a head, mingling with all the Jersey rockers who were there, and asked me to bring him on stage that night. By the time Rocket took the stage, there were about a handful of people left, yet Mike played it like he was at the sold-out Meadowlands.

Along with his many appearances at New Jersey clubs, you may have seen Mike outside "The Today Show," where he frequently shows up to plug his shows. That's how much of a hustler he is!

I was honored when Mike wrote the song that was to become the opening of my show. Check it out here.

Mike will be raising funds for WhyHunger. Founded by the late musician and activist, Harry Chapin, WhyHunger is working with grassroots groups both in the U.S. and globally to ensure everyone has access to fresh, nutritious food.

The top five donors who donate $100 or more will receive an awesome package of exclusive WhyHunger merchandise including a Carlos Santana scarf, “Imagine” coasters, a Bruce Springsteen pin and more.

Join Mike in his continued efforts to bring music to folks during this challenging time and to spread awareness about WhyHunger. RSVP here on his event page.

