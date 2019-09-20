Jersey Fresh Goulash, perfect for fall — Foodie Friday

The flavors of fall come together in a rich gravy for this Foodie Friday!

The final summer harvest is here for our farms and gardens, and Henry and I have a great recipe to share that combines the best of your summer Jersey Fresh veggies.

When I was a kid, one of my favorite meals was my mom’s goulash. With Jersey Fresh tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, corn, onions, mushrooms this is a healthy meal that cooks perfectly in your crock pot.

If you don’t feel like cooking tonight, check out the new menu additions at Amalfis bar and restaurant in Lawrenceville. It’s the perfect Friday night dinner spot and a great place to see all the games this weekend.

Unlike the traditional Hungarian goulash, this American version features a generous blend of lean ground beef, fresh vegetables and elbow pasta. It’s hearty meal that travels well and can be easily reheated. I think it’s better the next day.

Some recipes call for cooking the raw pasta in the dish. I don’t prefer this method because the pasta can quickly become sticky or mushy. I pre-cook the pasta and allow it to drain and cool before adding it at the end.

See the shopping list for all ingredients, then watch the video to see how it’s made.

Shopping List:

2 ½ lbs lean ground beef (browned)

2 medium onions (chopped)

4 garlic cloves (minced)

2 green bell peppers

2 medium zucchini

1 cup mushrooms (sliced)

2 ears Jersey Fresh corn (kernels separated)

1 large can (20 oz) pureed tomatoes

4 tbsp Italian seasoning

4-6 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups uncooked elbow pasta (or shells)