Jersey Fresh giveaway! How to grab free tomatoes on Aug. 5

Tomato season is underway in New Jersey.

The Garden State is promoting its own product by giving away Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes at a few locations.

The giveaway is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5.

Marketing staff from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture will be distributing the free produce to folks in Atlantic City, Seaside Heights, and Wildwood.

“New Jersey’s reputation for its great tasting tomatoes is well-earned and they have a flavor that is unmatched,” said NJDA Secretary Ed Wengryn. “The grape tomatoes we will be distributing can be eaten immediately as a snack or used in a variety of recipes and dishes."

Tomato season in New Jersey lasts through October.

In 2023, Garden State farmers harvested 60 million pounds of tomatoes on 2,400 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. New Jersey is regularly among the top 10 producers of tomatoes in the U.S.

The promotion begins in each shore town at 11:30 a.m. While supplies last, you can grab free grape tomatoes at:

⚫ Atlantic City (the end of New York Ave. near Rita's Water Ice)

⚫ Seaside Heights (the end of Grant Avenue)

⚫ Wildwood (along the boardwalk at the end of East Schellenger Ave.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz