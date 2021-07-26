Jersey drivers, please don’t do this

We've all bought something that doesn't fit in our car. Many of us do it around Christmas time every year. We tie something to the roof of our car and pray for the best. You may have done it with a mattress or canoe.

I did it back in the day with a heavy boat tied to the roof of my 1975 Datsun from Hartford, CT. I learned my lesson the hard way when the bungie cords gave way on the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

Holding the boat on the roof with my bare hand on a cold November morning was no fun. But I drove in the right lane the whole way. That's what you do when you have something tied to the roof of your car and you're driving on a highway.

You stay in the right freaking lane!

Earlier this month I got behind the proud owner of a brand-new kayak that was still shrink wrapped and tied to the roof of her little Kia. Congrats on the new kayak lady but stay the f#@$ out of the left lane.

It was a three-lane highway, so why would you EVER pick the left lane to drive in if you've got a sea going vessel the size of your car strapped to the roof of it?!?!?!

The law is somewhat vague when it comes to driving with anything tied to the roof of your vehicle and cops don't generally stop you unless you're being particularly stupid.

This thing looked pretty well secured to the roof, but still, the left lane of a three lane super-highway? So, the next time you buy something that doesn't fit IN the car and you tie ON your car, please stay out of the left f#@%ing lane.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.