Jersey Dog Coffee makes great coffee for an even better cause

New Jersey loves coffee.

New Jersey loves dogs.

Here’s a match made in heaven!

Jersey Dog Coffee is a local coffee roaster who, according to their website, “began with a mission of making great tasting coffee but also helping no-kill animal shelters,” they “combine the finest beans from all over the world and roast them to a perfect flavor for you to enjoy.”

Their hope is to deliver top notch coffee while also helping shelter dogs in need. A portion of each bag of coffee sold is donated to a no-kill animal shelter that houses puppies until they are adopted.

Recent donations were made to AMA Animal Rescue in Brooklyn and Husky House in Matawan.

Per their website:

These shelters need help with funding. There is no way a beautiful puppy should be left to a shelter where the days are numbered if they are not adopted. We don't even want to think about it but it is a fact. With our donations, we can help the cause and provide amazing conditions for these beautiful animals until they are adopted. Each bag you purchase will help raise money for the needs of these shelters. This is our mission and goal.

Their coffee comes in a variety of flavors including Costa Rica Light Roast, Columbian Medium Roast, Costa Rican Dark Roast, and -just in time for fall- Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast, among others.

You can check out their selection here.

Are you a major coffee addict? You could get a discount!

The company offers free shipping on orders $75.00 and up.

Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

