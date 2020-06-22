I hope you had a great Father's Day. I spent mine throwing the football with my 13-year-old twin sons, Albert and Lennon. Then we watched the movie "Brian Banks," about a man falsely accused of rape that ruins his young life but in the end plays for the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason. We ate a huge steak dinner, compete with broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella, topped off by a Dairy Queen Blizzard ice cream cake. It's a great feast when Dad picks the menu! My diet begins today!

Later we sat on our porch, toasted my father and father-in-law and told the old stories of our dads. I really enjoyed seeing all the dad pictures and stories on my social media. What better way to check out of all that's going on today and into the one person who made you feel both secure and protected.

My father Albert was not only a Union City firemen and sheet metal worker, but was always ready with a funny line. We grew up in a small house in Union City which had what they call "railroad rooms" which meat no hallways, for me to get to the bathroom, i had to walk through my sister's room and my parent's room,(maybe that's why they only had 2 children) Since we didn't have a living room, we all gathered in my parent's bedroom to watch television.

One night while my parents were making the bed, my mother was in a mood, when my father asked her where the pillow was she replied "It's in my back pocket!" to which he replied, "Really, I thought all that was you!" Another possible reason why they only had 2 children.

So I've shown you mine, now you show me yours. I asked you to tell me a dad story. Here's what I got, these are really funny!

