Jersey City‘s newest dispensary has a customized approach

In response to the cannabis surge that has impacted Jersey City in recent years, the city now welcomes its first medicinal dispensary in the downtown area with the launch of FLWR on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza.

This new establishment, situated at 141 Newark Ave., is locally owned and operated by Jersey City residents. FLWR places emphasis on delivering personalized functional care to every patient and customer, offering products that cater to both mood enhancement and pain relief.

To mark its debut, FLWR is extending a 15% discount to first-time customers.

The dispensary goes beyond this, introducing an array of member benefits such as daily deals and promotions.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash loading...

For convenience, patrons can explore and purchase products online through the dispensary's official website. As of now, FLWR exclusively focuses on medicinal offerings; the city still awaits the opening of a recreational cannabis dispensary. Plans are in motion, with several dispensaries aiming to become operational by 2024.

For those seeking medicinal cannabis, FLWR's Newark Avenue dispensary currently operates from Monday to Saturday, welcoming customers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sundays, the dispensary closes slightly earlier, at 5 p.m. This new addition reflects Jersey City's evolving stance on cannabis access, providing a tailored approach to well-being through carefully curated products that cater to individual needs.

