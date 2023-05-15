Arrest made after man walked into NJ business and raped the owner
JERSEY CITY — An 18-year-old young man has been accused of raping and robbing a city business owner.
Elijah Lloyd, of Jersey City, was arrested on Friday stemming from the sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman inside a business along West Side Avenue, two nights earlier.
Lloyd was charged with first-degree counts of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and robbery, as well as third-degree terroristic threats and theft.
On Wednesday around 8:24 p.m., Jersey City police received a 911 call reporting a sexual assault.
The victim reported that an unknown male entered the business, south of Communipaw Avenue, where he robbed and sexually assaulted her.
The name of the business was being publicly withheld to protect the woman’s identity, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.
Anyone with potential information on the case was urged to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip on the office's website.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
