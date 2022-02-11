Jersey City, NJ sees yet another trendy eatery open up

There is no hotter spot in New Jersey for just about everything than Jersey City. It seems every week a new expensive condo development offers high priced digs, and another restaurant opens its doors.

Back in November a place called JC Taco Bar opened on Bergen Avenue, part of which has become a kind of restaurant row in Jersey City.

As Manhattan's popularity and livability wanes, Jersey City gains. The city is experiencing the kind of growth it hasn't seen in decades, and everyone is trying to keep up.

Just check out the development map from JerseyDigs.com, which would seem highly unlikely at the turn of this century. The Jersey City Economic Development Corporation is busy. Things show no signs of slowing down anytime soon, but we'll see if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates will have any effect at all.

Back at JC Taco Bar things are busy since they quietly opened in November.

They're in a small space formerly occupied by a Chinese take-out joint. Their menu is compact, simple and looks amazing.

They do serve alcohol along with your favorite Mexican classics. Try the carnitas and the chorizo con pappas and wash either down with a tasty "Megroni."

They even have some tasty desserts and offer some items for those watching what they eat. Don't expect to have lunch there.

JC Taco Bar is open Monday through Saturday 7 p.m. til midnight and closed on Sundays.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: