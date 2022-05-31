JERSEY CITY — The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is investigating as required under state law after a resident was fatally shot by city police last week.

According to a release from the OAG on Tuesday, Jersey City police officers responded late in the 11 p.m. hour of May 24 to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in the area of Communipaw and West Side avenues.

The call specified that a man at the scene had a gun, and upon responding, Officer Omar Polanco was reported to have discharged his service weapon, wounding Joseph Robertson, 59.

Get our free mobile app

Police and EMS personnel rendered first aid to Robertson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene early on the morning of May 25, according to the OAG.

The release said a firearm was recovered near Robertson's body.

The investigation is ongoing, and the OAG said no further information was being disclosed Tuesday.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State