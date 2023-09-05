Jersey City, NJ mayor’s vehicle runs red light and gets hit, report says

🚙 A vehicle with the Jersey City mayor in it ran a red light last week

JERSEY CITY — A vehicle with this city's mayor sitting in a passenger seat went through a red light and got hit by another car.

The crash happened last month at the intersection of NJ-139 and Palisade Avenue in Jersey City, the Hudson County View reported.

A crash report obtained by the local outlet said that Mayor Steven Fulop was in a vehicle headed north on Palisade Ave around 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. The vehicle went through a red light and went into the middle of the intersection.

The vehicle was in an "unsafe position" so the driver, Jersey City police officer Gilberto Rivera, activated its emergency lights and continued through the intersection, the Hudson County View reported.

Right before they got to the other side of the intersection, a vehicle headed west on NJ-139 with the right of way crashed into the rear right side of Fulop's vehicle.

Both vehicles were damaged. The second vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old Jersey City resident, had damage to its fender, bumper, hood, and passenger side headlight. Fulop's vehicle suffered damage to its rear bumper.

The Jersey City police Traffic Safety Unit was conducting a follow-up investigation, city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said to the Hudson County View. Wallace-Scalcione did not respond to a request for comment from New Jersey 101.5.

It was not clear how fast the mayor's vehicle was traveling or where it was headed. New Jersey 101.5 was unable to obtain a crash report.

There were no reported injuries.

