I kid you not. The most luxurious city in the entire United States has been found right here in New Jersey.

You remember Jersey? Butt of all the stupid “What exit?” jokes? New Jersey, called the armpit of America? That Jersey?

TSM Illustration / Canva TSM Illustration / Canva loading...

As a born-and-raised Jersey girl, boy, did this feel good.

America’s Most Luxurious Cities to Live In (2025 Edition) has been published by tfdtaxlawyer.com.

They examined the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them according to what constitutes true luxury today.

Group Of Friends Enjoying Meal In Restaurant Getty Images loading...

As they explain it, it’s not about the real estate you own or how many high-end cars you have in a garage. It’s how you live, the experiences you have, day to day.

They give the examples of fine dining on a Tuesday and a facialist who books out six months ahead, and maybe a private school within walking distance.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Jersey City beat them all. Even New York City, which took 4th place overall.

Jersey City took top spots in four main categories, which sealed the deal. Those are fine dining, entertainment and culture, beauty and wellness, and fashion.

The skyline of Jersey City, NJ (Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash) The skyline of Jersey City, NJ (Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash) loading...

Yes, Jersey City’s proximity to New York’s restaurants helped, but it is pointed out that Chilltown has plenty of its own dining, shopping, and amenities. Especially for a city with fewer than 300,000 people.

No. 1, baby!

Can you just imagine the snotty New York City elites when they read this and how their jaws will hit the floor?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

They were also beaten out by Irvine, California, and San Francisco in spots 3 and 2.

But No. 1? Jersey City all the way.

On paper, Jersey is a small city. In practice, it’s one of the most well-positioned places to live in the country. While Jersey City’s population is under 300,000, it benefits enormously from being Manhattan’s neighbor. Every restaurant in Tribeca or the West Village is reachable in under 15 minutes, reads the report.

(NJ State Park Service) (NJ State Park Service) loading...

But Jersey City’s luxury isn’t just borrowed. Residential towers like 99 Hudson provide private spas, lounges, and sky-high terraces directly to the waterfront. Van Vorst Park, lined with boutique wine shops and cafés, is a quiet luxury haven of its own.

Go ahead, New Yorkers, keep making fun of us. I know it’s hard not to lash out when you’re No. 4.

LOOK: Unexpected snake sighting at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ The snake was simply just minding its own business, and at no point were any guests or the snake harmed. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Scary, giant, invasive spider's arrival now imminent for NJ What to know, and what to do when it finally arrives in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Jersey City home transformation: From falling apart to full luxury 41 Bentley Ave. was basically falling apart. It was typical of many homes you see in the older sections of Jersey City, before the developers get to them, that is. Many of them are rundown, neglected with the population of the town not having the means to repair and update them. Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈