Jersey City named the No. 1 most luxurious city in the nation
I kid you not. The most luxurious city in the entire United States has been found right here in New Jersey.
You remember Jersey? Butt of all the stupid “What exit?” jokes? New Jersey, called the armpit of America? That Jersey?
As a born-and-raised Jersey girl, boy, did this feel good.
America’s Most Luxurious Cities to Live In (2025 Edition) has been published by tfdtaxlawyer.com.
They examined the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them according to what constitutes true luxury today.
As they explain it, it’s not about the real estate you own or how many high-end cars you have in a garage. It’s how you live, the experiences you have, day to day.
They give the examples of fine dining on a Tuesday and a facialist who books out six months ahead, and maybe a private school within walking distance.
Jersey City
Jersey City beat them all. Even New York City, which took 4th place overall.
Jersey City took top spots in four main categories, which sealed the deal. Those are fine dining, entertainment and culture, beauty and wellness, and fashion.
Yes, Jersey City’s proximity to New York’s restaurants helped, but it is pointed out that Chilltown has plenty of its own dining, shopping, and amenities. Especially for a city with fewer than 300,000 people.
No. 1, baby!
Can you just imagine the snotty New York City elites when they read this and how their jaws will hit the floor?
They were also beaten out by Irvine, California, and San Francisco in spots 3 and 2.
But No. 1? Jersey City all the way.
On paper, Jersey is a small city. In practice, it’s one of the most well-positioned places to live in the country. While Jersey City’s population is under 300,000, it benefits enormously from being Manhattan’s neighbor. Every restaurant in Tribeca or the West Village is reachable in under 15 minutes, reads the report.
But Jersey City’s luxury isn’t just borrowed. Residential towers like 99 Hudson provide private spas, lounges, and sky-high terraces directly to the waterfront. Van Vorst Park, lined with boutique wine shops and cafés, is a quiet luxury haven of its own.
Go ahead, New Yorkers, keep making fun of us. I know it’s hard not to lash out when you’re No. 4.
