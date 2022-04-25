Jersey City is killing it when it comes to the food scene (Opinion)

This New Jersey town was named one of the top foodie cities in the U.S.

When you talk about comebacks in this state, there are a number of towns that come to mind. Atlantic City and Asbury Park have made amazing strides.

And of course, the jewel in the crown of NJ “renaissance” towns. No surprise to anyone, Jersey City has just been named as one of the top 11 “Next Great Food Cities” in the country, according to Food & Wine Magazine.

While a few years ago this may have come as a huge surprise, the restaurant scene has been rapidly growing in Jersey City, making it the northeast’s newest hotspot to grab a bite. It seems as though the smaller towns throughout America have begun rising up to their competition, as Boise, Idaho and Omaha, Nebraska were two of the other top cities named.

According to Food & Wine Magazine, what makes Jersey City’s food scene so special is how diverse it is. The article says “Jersey City's huge Asian and Indian population makes up a quarter of its residents (one of the highest percentages in the country), and the food scene showcases a medley of delicious cuisines.”

It seems as though the diverse population living in New Jersey has placed New Jerseyans on an entirely different playing field when it comes to selecting meals and as a result, the food scene is unmatched.

Some of the highlighted restaurants in the piece were the Philippine Bread House and Red Ribbon bake house for baked goods, Rosai and Freetown Road Project for Indian cuisine and Razza and Pasta Dal Cuore for some Italian.

The article dives further into can’t-miss dessert shops as well, but the biggest takeaway is that New Jersey is killing the food scene game, and if you haven’t been taking advantage of it, you probably should.

We can expect a ton of more restaurant openings and fun this summer for sure.

