NJ man flashed handgun before Jersey City hit-run, officials say

🔴 Jersey City man faces 11 separate charges

🔴 Victim suffered head trauma and a collapsed lung, report says

🔴 There was an altercation leading up to the hit-run, prosecutors say

JERSEY CITY — Prosecutors have announced charges against a city man in connection with a hit-and-run near the waterfront earlier this month.

Hassan Degregoda, 30, was arrested at his home on Morgan Street this past Thursday by SWAT officers, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Degregoda is charged with nearly a dozen criminal counts, including second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree leaving the scene of a crash, and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

He's accused of using a luxury car to strike a 37-year-old man after a dispute early on the morning of Monday, April 7.

The victim was left with head trauma, a collapsed lung, and internal injuries to his torso, ABC 7 reported.

Investigation reveals new details

According to prosecutors, Jersey City police found the male victim near Bay Street and Erie Street around 1:30 a.m. The street where Degregoda lives — Morgan Street — runs parallel to Bay Street.

Prosecutors said Degregoda and the victim got into an "altercation" before the hit-and-run. Witnesses said that Degregoda was armed with a handgun.

According to prosecutors, the vehicle that hit the victim fled the scene before officers got there.

Soon after, investigators found a Mercedes S530 they believed was involved in the hit-and-run. They found a high-capacity magazine inside the luxury sedan, prosecutors said.

Degregoda also faces several fourth-degree charges, including assault by auto, obstruction, causing serious injury while driving with a suspended license, possession of a large capacity magazine, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

