Jersey boy Nick Jonas to play Jersey Boy on Broadway

New Jersey's own pop superstar Nick Jonas is in talks to play Jersey icon Frankie Valli in a streaming event performance, according to Deadline.com. If you've ever seen a performance of Jersey Boys, the performances are always strong and the music is always fun. With a headliner like Jonas in the role of Frankie Valli, it should attract more attention. A streaming service is being sought to carry the production. In case you think this is some pop star looking to cross over into acting, Jonas began acting in theatres at age seven. He and his famous brothers were raised in Wykoff and homeschooled by their mom.

Broadway fans earliest shot at seeing a live, in-person performance could be May of this year, with most shows holding off ticket sales for shows until fall 2021. There are several Broadway shows you can stream at home right now. As far as the Jersey Boys streaming performance with Nick Jonas, stay tuned. It should be one of the better performances of the Tony Award winning production with a headliner, pop superstar like Nick Jonas. His tour with the Jonas Brothers in 2019 sold 2 million tickets, so demand should be high for the stream of Jersey Boys with Jersey Boy Nick Jonas.

