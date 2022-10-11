Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked.

At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.

Well, wouldn't you know some idiot had to come along and destroy what was making children and even adults who found them happy. Most of the dinosaur sculptures have been smashed and ruined.

Ruggiero's art was life-size and amazing. Among the dinosaur sculptures was a stegosaurus, pterodactyl, triceratops and even a huge T-Rex among others. Before they were destroyed they were once captured in this video from nj.com.

An article on NJ.com says it's unclear how exactly they were destroyed but I'd have to think this was some fool who just wanted to ruin a good thing. The Department of Environmental Protection that oversees Allaire State Park in Monmouth County was unavailable for comment.

Could it have been a large animal like a bear? I could see possibly breaking one sculpture, but for most to be destroyed, that seems intentional. That seems human.

The artist whose work was demolished says she believes it was a vandal with a knife who strategically cut through the sculptures. Sadly, because these were not commissioned works and made mostly from natural materials found in the woods, there's probably no crime a person could be charged with.

But whoever did this made some little kids really sad. I hope you feel great about yourself.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

