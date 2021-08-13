A Morris County woman will likely serve time in jail for drowning a puppy in a local lake.

49 year old Tonya Fea, of Jefferson Township, admitted she submerged the 10-week-old golden retriever puppy in a weighted cage in a West Milford pond. Fea pled guilty to third-degree animal cruelty.

The Passaic County Prosecutor says under terms of the plea, they are recommending Fea serve six months in the county jail, five months probation, 100 days of community service and be banned from ever owning another dog. The prosecutor says Fea will also have to continue counseling.

On April 30, 2019, a rescue officer from the non-profit The Last Resort Rescue found the body of the young female golden retriever in Jennings Pond on Bonter Road in West Milford.

Volunteers with the organization posthumously named the dog "Jenny," and offered a $1,200 reward for information leading to the person or people behind the upsetting find.

At the time, Fea admitted she placed a dog in the pond, but claimed it was already dead. However, a necropsy found that the dog died from asphyxiation. A Passaic County grand jury returned one count of animal cruelty.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.