Jeff Dunham coming to NJ and his net worth is shocking (Opinion)

Jeff Dunham is coming to New Jersey as part of his "Still Not Canceled Tour." Think Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, José Jalapeño on a Stick, etc.. Yes, that Jeff Dunham. The ventriloquist guy.

People apparently want to see talking puppets enough that he can play places the size of Prudential Center because that's his New Jersey stop on February 26.

Tickets, if you want them, are on sale at all the usual suspects like Ticketmaster and your aftermarket sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub, etc..

If I sound a little dismissive I'm sorry. But I can be. I'm not a reporter. I'm a talk show host who's allowed to have opinions and boy do I have one.

He's a ventriloquist.

Now I understand fans will say he's not just "a" ventriloquist he's "the" ventriloquist. I know I know. I've seen his act. And I don't get it. Ventriloquism ranks in my book with mimes and 90 year old burlesque dancers. The stuff of vaudeville that needs to finally be called by a medical examiner.

"Achmed Saves America" World Premiere Mike Windle loading...

Now my brother loves him. So much for genetics, huh? Maybe one of us was adopted. Because I don't understand what the attraction is.

But here's the shocking thing. At least shocking to me and the following might prove what little I know about entertainment.

The. guy. is. loaded.

Jeff Dunham, the talking puppet guy, has a net worth of $140 million.

Let that sink in.

A guy who makes unfunny predictable jokes (oh there's that wacky Walter being grumpy again!) without making his mouth move is a millionaire 140 times over. If Jeff Dunham is worth $140 million surely there's still hope for a one man band with cymbals strapped to his knees or an organ grinder with a trained monkey to make it big.

Want perspective?

Al Pacino, an actor so accomplished he's Oscar nominated eight times and won once, is worth $120 million. And Dunham is 22 years younger and started 9 years later.

How?

Gene Hackman, an actor who was in "Mississippi Burning" and "The French Connection" is worth $80 million.

You say those are actors not comics? I'd argue Dunham isn't a comic either but I digress. Okay Chevy Chase. An original SNL guy. $50 million. Tracy Morgan. $70 million.

Then there's unfunny Jeff Dunham with his hand up a puppet's butt richer than any one of them. Crazy. But as the great Dennis Miller used to say ($100 million btw) that's just my opinion I could be wrong.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.

PICTURES: Look Inside Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton's surprisingly humble former home in Nashville has finally sold, after many years on and off the market. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, purchased the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in 1980, and they owned it until 1996. It's been on and off the market for 12 years, finally selling for $849,000 in December of 2021.