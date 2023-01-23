Jason Kelce catches daughter singing Philadelphia Eagles fight song in her crib [VIDEO]

This baby's for the birds! Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce's daughter knows ALL the words to the Eagles Fight Song. Watch her sing it from her crib!

This is the cutest thing, lol. Little Wyatt is clearly as enthusiastic as the rest of us birds after Philly's win over the New York Giants Saturday night.

Kelce posted crib cam video to his Instagram today of his daughter not just singing the Fight Song, but SHOUTING it, lol. You can hear Jason say to his wife, 'What have we done?' You raised her right, Jason, that's what! You raised her right!

Watch below!

I'm both impressed and proud of this kid, lol.

Wyatt's got to have brought the Eagles some luck, no? The Birds take on San Francisco 49ers at home in Philly in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday for the right to go to the Super Bowl.

