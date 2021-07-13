$2,500 reward offered in drive-by-shooting death of NJ girl, 10

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed a 10-year-old Vineland girl in a drive-by-shooting on the Fourth of July.

Jasayde Holder was shot at a home on West Earl Drive. She was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland where she later died of her injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case and police still have not said who the intended target of the shooting might have been.

However, investigators are still asking neighbors to share home surveillance camera footage they may have from between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting.

Jasayde was recalled in her obituary as having a pure soul and smile. She had her own style.

"Jasayde enjoyed riding her bike and sitting on the swing her grandpa built. She also enjoyed playing in her grandma's garden," he obituary says.

The little girl's family has requested that donations in Jasayde's memory be made to the following gun violence prevention organizations:

Parents of Murdered Children

New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers

Brady United

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit an anonymous tip at www.njccpo.org/tips.