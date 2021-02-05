Jackson schools lay down law when it comes to remote learning

One New Jersey school district is cracking down on students’ behavior during virtual learning. No more staying in bed, no eating during class, no distractions like pets or siblings, and no help from mom and dad.

It’s that last one that is kind of sad. It’s sad that parents have to be told not to help their kids cheat. The district sending out the edicts is Jackson Township and it applies to students at the districts’ two high schools: Jackson Liberty and Jackson Memorial. According to a story in the Asbury Park Press, the district sent out an email detailing the “digital code of conduct,” developed specially for this period of remote learning and the email warns that students (and parents) who don’t comply will face consequences.

The part about parents helping their children cheat reads as follows:

"Parents should not be on or off-screen giving answers to students. This is counterproductive to the learning experience of the children. When students are taking tests, parents are NOT PERMITTED to assist. If students have questions or are confused, they must ask the teacher. At no point should a parent interfere with the assessment.”

The switch to virtual instruction has apparently resulted in some students being overly casual in their approach; the email warns: “We wanted to make sure kids were in an appropriate learning environment for school. Even though you are home, pretend you are in a classroom. You wouldn’t lie on the floor or close your eyes.”

The students are also advised to eliminate distractions like eating, babysitting siblings, playing with a pet, or listening to music. Oh, and sit up straight.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.