Jackson, NJ school official sent sex pics without consent, cops say

JACKSON — The vice president of the Board of Education was indicted on charges of cyber harassment and accused of sending images of "intimate parts" of an individual without their permission.

The indictment from a Monmouth County grand jury charges Tara Rivera with fourth-degree cyber harassment claims she sent the pictures of an individual identified only by the initials J.D. to another person identified only as N.K. on March 27, 2020, via a social media or electronic device.

The pictures were sent "with the intent to emotionally harm or place N.K. in fear of physical or emotional harm," according to the indictment.

The genders of J.D. and N.K. were not disclosed.

An additional charge

Rivera also faces a third-degree charge of invasion of privacy for sending the pictures of J.D. "in an act of sexual penetration or sexual contact" without their consent.

"The district has been informed by law enforcement that Board Vice President Tara Rivera has been indicted on charges of cyber harassment via a social network. Because this is an ongoing legal matter we are not going to comment any further," district spokeswoman Allison Erwin told New Jersey 101.5.

Rivera began her fifth year on the board in January. She has two children and has lived in Jackson for 25 years.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report about the indictment.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.