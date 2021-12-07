Jackson, NJ police warn against leaving cars unlocked amid thefts

JACKSON — Township police have reminded residents to lock up their vehicles, after at least seven incidents over a three-day span involving ransacked cars and stolen valuables.

Credit and debit cards and at least two wallets with $200 cash each were taken from separate vehicles, Jackson police said, while stolen cards from one owner were then used to rack up nearly $7,000 in purchases. The most recent thefts were reported between Friday and Sunday.

“Do not leave valuable electronics, large sums of cash, wallets containing credit cards and personal information and most importantly, key fobs, in vehicles when parked,” police said in a written release on the department’s Facebook page.

In addition to vehicle burglaries, Jackson has also seen several stolen catalytic converters, cut off of parked cars, police said.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity can contact police headquarters at 732-928-1111.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

54 Jersey natives playing in the NFL in 2021 (+ 2 head coaches) Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.