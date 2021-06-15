Jackson, NJ girl bit by fox: Health officials test for rabies

JACKSON — There have been a few run-ins with a fox in the township, as officials work to determine whether any cases involve a rabid animal.

A four-year-old girl was bitten by a fox in her family’s backyard on Sunday, as reported by CBS New York.

The girl’s brother then caught the animal, the same report said.

The Ocean County Health Department confirmed at least one person was bitten, in two separate fox incidents in Jackson, a spokesperson said.

A specimen for the bite was being submitted to the state for rabies testing, the spokesperson added.

Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz said to New Jersey 101.5 that he had heard of three incidents involving a fox within the same neighborhood, but that the information was unverified as of Monday.

It also remained unclear as of Tuesday whether the other encounter reported to county health officials had involved the same fox.

