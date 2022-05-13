Jackson, NJ driver gets 7 years prison for fleeing deadly Christmas Eve crash

It’s seven years in prison for a 28-year-old man who admitted to leaving the scene of a crash in Jackson which ultimately left an 81-year-old woman dead.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, of Jackson, was sentenced on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

He previously pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, stemming from a Christmas Eve crash in 2020.

Norman and Phyllis Shtab Norman and Phyllis Shtab (Michelle Platzer) loading...

Police officers responded to the crash at Cedar Swamp Road and Route 195 around 6 p.m. on December 24, 2020.

Investigators found that Norman Shtab, 83, was driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz with his wife, Phyllis Shtab, both of Howell, as a passenger.

They were coming off 195 at exit 21 and trying to make a left-hand turn onto Cedar Swamp Road, according to police.

Shtab’s vehicle then collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Alcazar-Sanchez, who ran from the scene, Billhimer said.

The Shtabs were both taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center. Norman Shtab was treated for injuries and later released.

Phyllis Shtab died of her injuries two days later.

A warrant was issued soon after for Alcazar-Sanchez, as authorities found out he had fled the country to Mexico.

On March 3, 2021, Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered himself to U.S Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas.

He was ultimately extradited back to Ocean County and has remained in Ocean County Jail since his return.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

