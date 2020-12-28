Driver fled from crash that killed 81-year-old woman, cops say

JACKSON — Nearly four days after a head-on crash that ultimately killed an 81-year-old women, police have put out an announcement looking for the driver they say fled from the scene.

Police are looking for Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, age 27, of Jackson, suspected to be the missing driver in the crash. They have not yet announced any charges.

When asked why police waited four days to enlist the public's help finding a person suspected of causing serious injuries that eventually led to a death, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Bryan Huntenburg noted the crash happened on Christmas Eve and "remains an active and ongoing investigation."

"We are still attempting to positively identify and locate Alcazar-Sanchez," he wrote. "Additionally, the female passenger succumbed to her injuries on Dec. 26."

The prosecutor's office said Alcazar-Sanchez, the suspected driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, struck a couple's Mercedes Benz on Christmas Eve as the Mercedes turned off a Route 195 exit ramp.

Norman Shtab had been making a left turn into Cedar Swamp Road when the Mercedes was struck by the Silverado, Billhimer said. He and his wife, Phyllis Shtab, were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where Phyllis Shtab died from her injuries on Saturday, the prosecutor said. Norman Shtab was treated for injuries and released.

The driver of the Silverado, believed to be Alcazar-Sanchez, left on foot, Billhimer said.

The passenger in the Silverado, Gerardo Castillo-Mendoza, 30, of Wrightstown, was also taken to to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was released after being treated for his injuries.

Silverado involved in fatal crash in Jackson (Michelle Platzer)

The couple's daughter in law, Michelle Platzer, told New Jersey 101.5 that they were on their way to dinner at their son's home.

Plazter said in a post on the Lost Dogs in Ocean County Facebook page that the family's dog, Sammi, was riding in the car and has gone missing from the Oak Tree mobile home park in Jackson where he was brought after being treated for injuries.

"Sammi was limping from the accident and he was staying with my sister-in-law when he got away last night. We cannot lose him forever. My father-in-law survived and he would be completely heartbroken on top of what has already happened," she wrote.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111.

Norman and Phyllis Shtab's dog Sammi (Michelle Platzer)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ