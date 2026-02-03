West Windsor residents, those who pass through town on a regular basis, and commuters in the area have been putting up with a major change in their driving routines over the last few months since the sudden news that a frequently traveled bridge was closed until further notice.

The Clarksville Bridge in West Windsor has been closed for emergency repairs

Back on November 1, 2025, the West Windsor police told the public that an alternate driving plan was needed immediately because the Clarksville Road bridge needed emergency repairs due to major corrosion on the deck of the bridge.

The alert read, "Emergency bridge closure on Clarksville Road just North of Meadow Rd, starting Nov 2, 2025. Plan alternate route. The state DOT just informed the county that they are going to close the bridge on Clarksville Road just North of Meadow Road starting tomorrow, 11/2/2025 (Sunday morning) for emergency repairs. The duration of the closure is not known at this point."

Fast forward a few months. Drivers have settled into a new routine, whether they wanted to or not, and hoped the bridge would reopen again soon, very soon.

The West Windsor Voice is reporting that there is an update. You're not going to like it. At a West Windsor Town Council meeting last night (February 2), Mayor Marathe revealed the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) has yet to receive the permit from Amtrak needed to begin to make the necessary repairs to the bridge.

In other words, there has been no progress. Ugh.

Expressing frustration, Marathe said there have been multiple meetings with Amtrak since November in an attempt to get the permit, with no luck. Marathe said, "I am very disappointed with the lack of progress on fixing the bridge." Amtrak has told the mayor it needs three weeks to issue a permit.

Mayor Marathe suggest residents put pressure on Amtrak so the process can finally begin to fix the much traveled bridge. You can contact Amtrak or Senators Andy Kim and Corey Booker.

For more information, click here.

