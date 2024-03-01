Oh boy, this will be a major project.

Washington Crossing Bridge to be replaced

Mercer Me is reporting there are plans to completely replace the Washington Crossing Bridge, which connects New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Google Google loading...

I know what you're thinking. This is going to snarl traffic in that area for a long time. But, I think you'd also agree that this is a good idea, as the bridge doesn't appear to be in the best shape.

Look at how narrow it is. I have to admit, I don't like driving over it. One of my friends calls it the "pull in your mirrors bridge."

Washington Crossing Bridge Google loading...

Washington Crossing Bridge given a "fair" rating

The last time the bridge was inspected was back in 2020 and it only received a "fair" grade. It certainly hasn't gotten better since then, so this is a much-needed replacement.

Many locals still use the bridge to save money because there is no toll, so it needs to be safe, obviously.

The historic bridge is owned and run by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The group recently put together an RFP (Request for Proposals) for this huge undertaking.

Google Google loading...

It read in part, "In accordance with its mission to provide safe and efficient river crossings between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, The Commission desires to proceed with the replacement of the WCTSB to address operational and safety issues."

The plan is to make the bridge wider (thank goodness), add shoulders, and a wider bike/pedestrian lane. For more details on the new, proposed bridge, click here.

Google Google loading...

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is looking to make a fairly quick decision on who will take on this project giving a "Notice of Award" date of May 28, 2024.

No word on how long this project will take because it's just in the planning phase.

To look at the entire Mercer Me article, click here.

NJ company layoffs announced in 2024 New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By late February, there were 11 different notices of layoffs — including three company cutting 80 or more positions in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt