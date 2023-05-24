If you're a wine drinker, this is for you! WineFestNJ is coming back again at Valenzano Winery this year and it seems like everyone who attended last year is ready for it again!

Valenzano Winery announced that the festival is going to take place on the Valenzano Winery festival grounds in Shamong, New Jersey and people are so excited on Facebook for this event! I'm not a huge wine drinker, but I definitely am one who can appreciate taste-testing all sorts of different wines.

According to Valenzano Winery, this is the 20th year of WineFestNJ! It's an amazing weekend full of friends, music, and of course, wine! The dates were finally announced and it's going to be September 16th through the 17th of this year.

Although we have a few months to go before the event kicks off for one amazing weekend, it gives you plenty of time to round up the troops! According to Valenzano Windery's Facebook page, you'll be able to sample over 200 different wines from 11 of New Jersey's favorite wineries.

This is no small event, either. There are going to be 3 different stages with live music playing throughout the event with performances from local bands like GoodMan Fiske, Five Dollar Shakes, Mystery Machine Band, and more bands native to New Jersey!

This event is really stacked with everything you need for a good time. There will be magicians, over 50 local crafters and vendors, food trucks from the New Jersey and Philadelphia area and more to come!

WineFestNJ is happening on September 16 and 17th 2023 at Valenazno Winery in Shamong, New Jersey. Tickets are on sale now, here!

