Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit show, New Amsterdam. So cool.

Make sure to tune in. It's on at 9pm (Eastern time) on NBC. If you've never heard of New Amsterdam, it's a medical drama series. Hernandez plays the recurring role of nurse, Casey Acosta. I'm not sure of the role Engel has.

Neither one is new to acting. Hernandez has appeared on New Amsterdam since 2018 and several other tv dramas and local theater before that. Engel has appeared in local theater as well (McCarter Theatre in Princeton and Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College), in the streaming show Legacy Peak, and has appeared alongside the Rockettes in The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Hernandez and Engel aren't the only ones from Hamilton Township on TV lately.

Tammy Groner was on the popular game show, Jeopardy, back in early December. She's a trivia buff and had always been a big fan of the show. Her dream finally came true and she got the chance to compete.

It was exciting. I, along with many other local residents, watched and cheered her on. She almost won. She went into the final Jeopardy round ahead of the other contestants, but didn't get the final answer correct in the category of US Presidents.

