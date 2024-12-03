The secret history behind NJ’s love affair with this classic Christmas dessert
While some of us still have leftovers in the fridge from Thanksgiving, it’s never too early to start getting excited for traditional Christmas food, especially dessert.
While candy canes and ribbon candy certainly have their place on Christmas, the highlight for me is the baked goods.
There’s some extra holiday cheer when the dessert is homemade, especially if it’s a family recipe passed down through generations.
One holiday dessert is not only a favorite of mine, but it’s also the most popular in the Garden State, according to a new study by Coffeeness.
In order to identify the most popular Christmas dessert in each state, Coffeeness looked at search interest based on Google Trends data.
Our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania tend to reach for the sugar cookies at their gatherings; they were the top pick in 15 states total.
What is New Jersey’s favorite holiday dessert?
As for the Garden State, we opt for a nice slice of pumpkin pie. The dessert is so popular that it was the top result in 20 states!
Not only do I love pumpkin pie as a treat after dinner, but I’ve also been guilty of having a small slice for breakfast the next morning.
If I don’t put whipped cream, then it’s a healthy breakfast… right?
Fun facts about pumpkin pie
The first recorded pumpkin pie recipe appeared in the 1650s in a cookbook by Françoise Pierre de La Varenne, but it was the Pilgrims who embraced this native squash as a holiday staple.
Its roots trace back to the earliest days of European settlement, with Native American pumpkin cultivation meeting European baking techniques.
Pumpkin pie is also known for having been a much-loved dessert for New England abolitionists. At one point, it became something of a political symbol.
Should the phrase be changed from “as American as apple pie” to “as American as pumpkin pie?” I think so. Do me a favor and work that into conversation this Christmas season!
Happy holidays!
