The secret history behind NJ’s love affair with this classic Christmas dessert

While some of us still have leftovers in the fridge from Thanksgiving, it’s never too early to start getting excited for traditional Christmas food, especially dessert.

While candy canes and ribbon candy certainly have their place on Christmas, the highlight for me is the baked goods.

Canva Canva loading...

There’s some extra holiday cheer when the dessert is homemade, especially if it’s a family recipe passed down through generations.

One holiday dessert is not only a favorite of mine, but it’s also the most popular in the Garden State, according to a new study by Coffeeness.

Canva Canva loading...

In order to identify the most popular Christmas dessert in each state, Coffeeness looked at search interest based on Google Trends data.

Our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania tend to reach for the sugar cookies at their gatherings; they were the top pick in 15 states total.

Canva Canva loading...

What is New Jersey’s favorite holiday dessert?

As for the Garden State, we opt for a nice slice of pumpkin pie. The dessert is so popular that it was the top result in 20 states!

Canva Canva loading...

Not only do I love pumpkin pie as a treat after dinner, but I’ve also been guilty of having a small slice for breakfast the next morning.

If I don’t put whipped cream, then it’s a healthy breakfast… right?

Fun facts about pumpkin pie

The first recorded pumpkin pie recipe appeared in the 1650s in a cookbook by Françoise Pierre de La Varenne, but it was the Pilgrims who embraced this native squash as a holiday staple.

Canva Canva loading...

Its roots trace back to the earliest days of European settlement, with Native American pumpkin cultivation meeting European baking techniques.

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Pumpkin pie is also known for having been a much-loved dessert for New England abolitionists. At one point, it became something of a political symbol.

186408831 bhofack2 loading...

Should the phrase be changed from “as American as apple pie” to “as American as pumpkin pie?” I think so. Do me a favor and work that into conversation this Christmas season!

Happy holidays!

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

10 of New Jersey's best holiday pop-up bars These New Jersey pop-up bars are perfect for your next date night or girls' night out! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit The featured downtowns will have you coming back for years to come! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.