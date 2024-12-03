Police need help ID’ing pickup driver who damaged NJ middle school

🏫 Extensive damage was done to the Galloway Township Middle School, police say

🏫 It's not clear what the damage is

🏫 Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck responsible for the damage

GALLOWAY — Township police are trying to identify the driver of a pickup truck that caused “extensive damage” at the Galloway Township Middle School earlier this month.

According to the police department's Facebook page, the vehicle caused extensive damage to the school property on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 4:15 a.m.

Police did not go into detail as to what that extensive damage may be to the school, or if a crash of some sort was involved.

Galloway Township Middle School (Galloway Township Police Department Facebook) Galloway Township Middle School (Galloway Township Police Department Facebook) loading...

The vehicle appears to be a newer model pickup truck with a black toolbox in the truck bed and has possible front-end damage, according to surveillance footage.

A photo above of a man near the pickup is a bit grainy, but if you can identify this vehicle or the driver, please get in touch with the investigating officer, School Resource Officer Paul Dooner at srodooner@gtpd.org.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom