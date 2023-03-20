The Trenton Thunder baseball organization made a big announcement today (Monday, March 20th).

Listen up. You'll need to know this. The ballpark is going CASHLESS. This change will take effect in time for the upcoming 2023 season.

What exactly does this mean? It means ALL Trenton Thunder games, other baseball games, and other events held at the stadium will be cashless, according to the press release.

You'll only be able to use a credit card or debit card at the Thunder Ticket Office, concessions stand and the Thunder merch store. Some locations will be accepting mobile payment options too.

There will be the option of ordering concessions from ThunderEats.com and not having to stand in line. I love that.

The Trenton Thunder President, Jeff Hurley, says the decision was made with you in mind, "Trenton Thunder Ballpark will join baseball clubs and venues of all kind across the country transitioning to a cashless environment. Operating as cashless will help cut down wait times at our concession stands and our store, as well as creating a more secure payment option for fans."

You'll still pay cash for parking at the stadium, the 50/50, and other promotions like Launch-a-Ball and Speed Pitch.

The Trenton Thunder are following the big leagues. All but one of the major league baseball stadiums are cashless already.

The Trenton Thunder kick off their 30th season (wow) at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Thursday, June 1st at 7pm vs. the Frederick Keys.

The first 1,030 fans will get a souvenir inaugural ticket, celebrating the very first home game on May 9, 1994.

I can't wait to be there again. It's always a good time.

