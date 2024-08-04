Be careful swimming in some New Jersey swimming areas - a potentially deadly algae could be lurking.

The New Jersey Department of Health is urging the public to be cautious of harmful algae blooms, or HABs, in some swimming areas, according to CBS News.

In July, officials completely banned swimming at the Spruce Run Recreation Area in Hunterdon County for the rest of the summer.

What are HABs?

According to NJDEP:

"A growing global problem, harmful algal blooms are not caused by true algae but rather by cyanobacteria that in many ways resemble and behave like algae. These cyanobacteria naturally occur in fresh water and can proliferate to unhealthful levels in sunlight and hot weather, forming dense mats resembling pea soup or spilled paint"

How harmful are harmful algal blooms?

If you are affected by harmful algal blooms, they can cause mild to life-threatening illnesses, according to the CDC.

If you're exposed, symptoms can include:

Stomach pain

Rash

Headache

Coughing

Watery eyes

Nose irritation

Sore throat

If accidentally consumed by drinking, it can lead to more serious health issues such as liver problems, seizures and other neurological issues.

Protect your pet and children

Before you take your dog and kids out to a swimming area, ensure that no HABs have been detected in the water. This can be very dangerous to pets and children, as they are more likely to swallow the water.

Where are HABs detected in New Jersey?

You can keep track of the map of affected New Jersey swimming areas on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection website HERE.

