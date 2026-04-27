You're going to have to do without one of your favorite diners in Central Jersey for a few days. But, there's a good reason.

The Hightstown Diner is undergoing renovations

The Hightstown Diner on Mercer Street announced that after more than 50 years serving the community, the place is getting a glow up. On Facebook, it says that the refresh will only take a couple of days, so the popular spot won't have to be closed for long.

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The post read, "Hello Hightstown & Neighbors. Big news! After 50+ years, the Hightstown Diner is getting an upgrade. We're renovating the diner's style for a fresh new look."

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The Hightstown Diner is not changing ownership

Rest assured, it's NOT changing ownership. It will be the same great food, too. You'll just notice a new, fresh look.

The Hightstown Diner via Facebook The Hightstown Diner via Facebook loading...

The diner will only close for two days to complete the renovations

In order for the renovations to be done, the diner will need to close, but only for two days. Take note, the two days the diner will be closed are Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29. It will reopen on Thursday, April 30th. The diner says they can't wait to welcome you back.

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Commenters on the post were quick to point out that the diner's already looking good and the same great staff will be back when it reopens after the renovations.

The Hightstown Diner is located at 151 Mercer Street in Hightstown, NJ.