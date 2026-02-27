Where there's a will, there's a way. A new date has been announced for the postponed St. Patrick's Day Parade in Belmar, according to the parade's Facebook page.

The Belmar St. Patrick's Day Parade was postponed because of the blizzard

The parade has been one of the biggest and best in New Jersey for over 50 years. Parade-goers and local businesses were heartbroken when the recent blizzard forced organizers to delay it for this Sunday (March 1). Shop owners count on the crowds to support their businesses.

Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade (original) via Facebook Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade (original) via Facebook loading...

The postponement was the first in the parade's history

Almost two feet of snow fell in the area on Monday, making it impossible to get the area cleaned up in time for thousands of people to watch the parade and head to local restaurants and shops. It was the first time in the parade's history that it needed to be postponed.

The Belmar St. Patrick's Day Parade has been rescheduled for March 28

Organizers posted on Thursday (February 26) with green shamrock emojis, "THE GREEN LIGHT IS BACK ON! NEW DATE: Saturday, March 28, 2026. Time: 12:30 PM. The blizzard tried to bury us, but you can't keep a good Irish tradition down! It might be a little later than usual, but we're turning March 28 into the biggest celebration of the year and a great start to spring. Grab your green gear. We'll see you on Main Street!"

Spread the word, save the date, and get ready for a fun day.

All are welcome. Everyone's a little Irish on St. Patrick's Day, or on parade day in Belmar, no matter when it is. Let's make this year's parade one to remember.

The Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade is now March 28, 2026.