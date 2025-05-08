The 2025 concert season is officially here. In fact, we kinda feel like SZA and Kendrick Lamar are OFFICIALLY kicking off the concert season at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There will be two nights of concerts.

Yes, the Grand National Tour hits MetLife on Thursday, May 8, 2025 and Friday, May 9, 2025.

We have a guide to more info about the concert (like parking to baggage policies & more) posted here.

What Time Does the SZA & Kendrick Lamar Philly Concert Start?

Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:

Doors Open - 5:00 p.m.

Show Starts - 7:00 p.m.

DJ Mustard (opening act) - 7:15 pm

SZA & Kendrick Lamar - 8:15 pm

All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!

What Will SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Setlist be at MetLife Stadium?

Here's what we're expecting for the show:

ACT I: Kendrick Lamar

wacced out murals

squabble up

King Kunta

ELEMENT

tv off (first half)

ACT II: SZA

30 for 30

What Do I Do

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

The Weekend

ACT III: Kendrick Lamar

euphoria

hey now

reincarnated

HUMBLE.

Backseat Freestyle

family ties

Swimming Pools (Drank)

m.A.A.d city

Alright

man at the garden

ACT IV: SZA

Scorsese Baby Daddy

F2F

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

Kitchen

Blind

Low

ACT V: Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Doves in the Wind

All the Stars

LOVE.

ACT VI: Kendrick Lamar

dodger blue

peekaboo

Like That

DNA

GOOD CREDIT

Count Me Out

Money Trees

Poetic Justice

ACT VII: SZA

Diamond Boy

Kill Boy

Snooze

Crybaby

Nobody Gets Me

Good Days

Rich Baby Daddy

BMF

Kiss Me More

ACT VIII: Kendrick Lamar

(Unknown, may be called bodies)

N95

tv off (second half)

Not Like Us

Encore: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Luther

Gloria

Taking NJ Transit to MetLife Stadium for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert Traffic in and out of MetLife Stadium for the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar & SZA will be tough at best (both nights). But we actually have found that taking NJ Transit can save a LOT of time.