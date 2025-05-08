SPOILERS AHEAD: SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s Setlist For Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field
The 2025 concert season is officially here. In fact, we kinda feel like SZA and Kendrick Lamar are OFFICIALLY kicking off the concert season at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
There will be two nights of concerts.
Yes, the Grand National Tour hits MetLife on Thursday, May 8, 2025 and Friday, May 9, 2025.
We have a guide to more info about the concert (like parking to baggage policies & more) posted here.
What Time Does the SZA & Kendrick Lamar Philly Concert Start?
Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:
- Doors Open - 5:00 p.m.
- Show Starts - 7:00 p.m.
- DJ Mustard (opening act) - 7:15 pm
- SZA & Kendrick Lamar - 8:15 pm
All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!
What Will SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Setlist be at MetLife Stadium?
Here's what we're expecting for the show:
ACT I: Kendrick Lamar
- wacced out murals
- squabble up
- King Kunta
- ELEMENT
- tv off (first half)
ACT II: SZA
- 30 for 30
- What Do I Do
- Love Galore
- Broken Clocks
- The Weekend
READ MORE: Concert FAQ - Everything to Know About SZA & Kendrick at MetLife
ACT III: Kendrick Lamar
- euphoria
- hey now
- reincarnated
- HUMBLE.
- Backseat Freestyle
- family ties
- Swimming Pools (Drank)
- m.A.A.d city
- Alright
- man at the garden
ACT IV: SZA
- Scorsese Baby Daddy
- F2F
- Garden (Say It Like Dat)
- Kitchen
- Blind
- Low
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Heading to the Show via New Jersey Transit? Here's How!
ACT V: Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- Doves in the Wind
- All the Stars
- LOVE.
ACT VI: Kendrick Lamar
- dodger blue
- peekaboo
- Like That
- DNA
- GOOD CREDIT
- Count Me Out
- Money Trees
- Poetic Justice
ACT VII: SZA
- Diamond Boy
- Kill Boy
- Snooze
- Crybaby
- Nobody Gets Me
- Good Days
- Rich Baby Daddy
- BMF
- Kiss Me More
ACT VIII: Kendrick Lamar
- (Unknown, may be called bodies)
- N95
- tv off (second half)
- Not Like Us
Encore: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Luther
- Gloria
HOW TO - Taking NJ Transit to MetLife Stadium for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST
27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST