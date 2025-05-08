SPOILERS AHEAD: SZA &#038; Kendrick Lamar&#8217;s Setlist For Philly&#8217;s Lincoln Financial Field

SPOILERS AHEAD: SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s Setlist For Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field

Kendrick Lamar & SZA will hit the stage at MetLife Stadium on May 8 and May 9. Photo composite via Getty Images & Canva

The 2025 concert season is officially here. In fact, we kinda feel like SZA and Kendrick Lamar are OFFICIALLY kicking off the concert season at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There will be two nights of concerts.

Yes, the Grand National Tour hits MetLife on Thursday, May 8, 2025 and Friday, May 9, 2025.

We have a guide to more info about the concert (like parking to baggage policies & more) posted here. 

What Time Does the SZA & Kendrick Lamar Philly Concert Start?

Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:

  • Doors Open - 5:00 p.m.
  • Show Starts - 7:00 p.m.
  • DJ Mustard (opening act) - 7:15 pm
  • SZA & Kendrick Lamar - 8:15 pm

All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!

What Will SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Setlist be at MetLife Stadium?
Here's what we're expecting for the show:

ACT I: Kendrick Lamar

  • wacced out murals
  • squabble up
  • King Kunta
  • ELEMENT
  • tv off (first half)

ACT II: SZA

  • 30 for 30
  • What Do I Do
  • Love Galore
  • Broken Clocks
  • The Weekend

READ MORE: Concert FAQ - Everything to Know About SZA & Kendrick at MetLife

ACT III: Kendrick Lamar

  • euphoria
  • hey now
  • reincarnated
  • HUMBLE.
  • Backseat Freestyle
  • family ties
  • Swimming Pools (Drank)
  • m.A.A.d city
  • Alright
  • man at the garden

ACT IV: SZA

  • Scorsese Baby Daddy
  • F2F
  • Garden (Say It Like Dat)
  • Kitchen
  • Blind
  • Low

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Heading to the Show via New Jersey Transit? Here's How!

ACT V: Kendrick Lamar and SZA

  • Doves in the Wind
  • All the Stars
  • LOVE.

ACT VI: Kendrick Lamar

  • dodger blue
  • peekaboo
  • Like That
  • DNA
  • GOOD CREDIT
  • Count Me Out
  • Money Trees
  • Poetic Justice

ACT VII: SZA

  • Diamond Boy
  • Kill Boy
  • Snooze
  • Crybaby
  • Nobody Gets Me
  • Good Days
  • Rich Baby Daddy
  • BMF
  • Kiss Me More

ACT VIII: Kendrick Lamar

  • (Unknown, may be called bodies)
  • N95
  • tv off (second half)
  • Not Like Us

Encore: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

  • Luther
  • Gloria

HOW TO - Taking NJ Transit to MetLife Stadium for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert

Traffic in and out of MetLife Stadium for the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar & SZA will be tough at best (both nights). But we actually have found that taking NJ Transit can save a LOT of time. Here's our insider guide:

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025

Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: Metlife Stadium, Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM