Everyone in New Jersey is always in a rush to get from point A to point B on the roads. New Jersey drivers are always slipping and sliding on the roads while constantly driving at the very least, 5 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Of course, you can get pulled over for speeding anywhere, but will a cop really give you a ticket if you’re going 5 miles per hour over the speed limit?

Is It Truly Illegal To Drive 5 Miles Per Hour Over The Speed Limit in New Jersey?

Technically, there are laws against driving 5 miles per hour over the speed limit, even though let’s admit it, we all do it more than we would like to admit. “If you are driving in excess of 1-14 miles per hour over the speed limit, it is a 2-point ticket.” according to New Jersey Criminal Attorney Law.

With that being said, yes, you technically can get in trouble for going 5 miles per hour above the speed limit in New Jersey. You won’t pay as hefty of a price or get as many points on your license as you would if you were driving 15-30 miles per hour over the speed limit, but yes you technically can get pulled over and fined for speeding.

Although we all can admit we do this pretty much daily, it still is considered speeding and can result in a fine plus points on your license.

This is when Cruise Control is an amazing feature to have in your car to avoid running into any trouble like this. Be safe on the roads, New Jersey!

