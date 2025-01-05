The first accumulating storm of the year is forecast to bring several inches of snow to parts of our area on Monday, and it will definitely affect the return to school (and work).

As a result, we expect schools across the area to adjust their schedule for Monday (January 6)'s school day. In fact, the area's largest school district — Philadelphia Public Schools — have already announced they'll be closed tomorrow.

As of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday (January 5), these are the latest school closings in our area for Monday:

We expect this list to grow quite a bit later this evening and early Monday, so stay tuned.

Philadelphia Closings for January 6, 2025

Philadelphia Public Schools - Closed

Mastery Schools - Closed

Prep Charter High School - Closed

Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 6, 2025

This list will be updated if any are announced.

Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 6, 2025

This list will be updated if any are announced.

Other South Jersey School Closings for January 6, 2025

Barrington Borough School District - Closed

Bellmawr Borough School District - Closed

Black Horse Pike Regional School District - Closed

Gloucester Township Public Schools - Closed

Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 6, 2024

This list will be updated if any are announced.

To see a complete list of closings in New Jersey, you can visit the closing page on the website of our sister station, New Jersey 101.5.

Meanwhile, you can click here to see a complete list of closings for Bucks County or Philadelphia.