Yee haw! Get ready for a good time.

Monmouth County's first-ever rodeo will kick off a whole summer's worth of fun on June 7th.

It's the action-packed Rustic River Rodeo in Allentown, NJ (43 Hill Road). It will be fun to see a live rodeo and not just on TV or in the movies.

You'll see cowboys and cowgirls from all over the Garden State and beyond compete in events like barrel racing, breakaway roping, tie-down bull-riding, and so many more.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it? Do something different this summer with your friends.

There's plenty of time for you and your family and friends to catch one. There will be a rodeo every Friday night through the end of September (June 7 - September 27).

Grab some cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, gates will open at 6pm. The rodeo will start at 7:30pm.

There will be live music, a DJ, and food vendors. For the kids, there will be plenty of fun including pony rides and a petting zoo.

I've never been to a rodeo but my friends who have, promise that it's going to be a good time.

If you're looking for a summer job, the rodeo is hiring.

They're looking for parking attendants, ticket booth workers, BBQ pit sales, pony ride attendants, and Boss Mare Boutique workers. Message Rustic River Events to find out more and apply.

Put the Rustic River Rodeo on your summer bucket list. Rodeos kick off Friday, June 7th, and run through Friday, September 27th.

Tickets are available at the gate. Adults are only $25 and kids under 10-years-old are only $10.

Go on out and have some rodeo fun.

