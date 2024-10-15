When it comes to dining in style, New Jersey offers an impressive array of upscale restaurants that can easily compete with New York City’s well-known culinary scene.

If you're planning a special celebration or just want to treat yourself to an unforgettable meal, you’ll want to check out the top luxury dining spot in the Garden State.

According to Love Food, Restaurant Latour is NJ's Most Expensive Restaurant, but worth every penny.

It's nestled within the stunning Crystal Springs Resort up in Hamburg (Sussex County).

This gem offers an amazing dining experience that sets it apart from the rest.

What makes it truly special?

The article mentions a $195 lavish seven-course tasting menu that showcases the best of fine dining.

Patrons rave about standout dishes like the rich cuttlefish risotto and the exquisite Kurobuta pork Wellington, each carefully made with skill and creativity.

But it’s not just the food that makes Restaurant Latour top notch.

I'm sure you'll love the breathtaking mountain views from your table that provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening.

I'm all about making memories and this restaurant sure seems like it would be memorable.

I always tell my husband, it's all about the ambiance.

Imagine savoring each bite and sipping a cocktail while soaking in the beautiful landscape.

This would be more than just your typical dinner out.

So, if you’re in New Jersey and looking to splurge on a meal that’s worth every penny, Restaurant Latour is a must-visit.

Whether it’s a milestone celebration or simply a night of indulgence, this restaurant promises to deliver an extraordinary experience that you won’t soon forget.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable meal.

To see the Most Expensive Restaurant in all of the other states, click here.

