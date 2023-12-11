Hundreds of chickens, dozens of pigs killed in NJ barn fire

🔥 The barn at Hope Cress Farms was destroyed

🔥 4 relatives are members of the local fire company

🔥 How you can help the family rebuild

HOPE — A Warren County community is coming together to help a farming family recover from a fire that destroyed their barn early Thursday morning.

The fire at Hope Cress Farms left 400 chickens and 40 pigs dead, according to the Hope Volunteer Fire Department.

Four members of the Van Grouw family that owns the barn aided the fire company that responded to the fire on their property.

A greenhouse and a second structure on the working farm were saved.

The farm said that one piglet escaped the fire and was found Saturday by a jogger down the street.

"We would like to thank all our many neighbors, friends, customers and businesses, who have reached out in so many different ways. Your many acts of kindness and generosity have been uplighting and have shown us what living in Hope is all about," the farm wrote on their Facebook page. "Many thanks from the entire Van Grouw family"

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Piglet that escaped the barn fire at Hope Cress Farms in Hope Township Piglet that escaped the barn fire at Hope Cress Farms in Hope Township (Hope Cress Farms) loading...

Aftermath of fire at Hope Cress Farms in Hope Township Aftermath of fire at Hope Cress Farms in Hope Township (John Kruk via GoFundMe) loading...

Helping with recovery

A GoFundMe page created by firefighter John Kruk to help the family rebuild and acquire new livestock and equipment has raised over $67,000 as of Monday morning.

The family's insurance had recently lapsed making the family entirely responsible for rebuilding, according to Kruk.

"Hope Cress Farms is more than just a piece of land; it is the Van Grouw family's livelihood, an active farm, and a cornerstone of the community. The impact of this fire goes beyond the loss of livestock; it has shattered their way of life and left them grappling with the daunting challenge of starting anew," Kruk wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Aftermath of fire at Hope Cress Farms in Hope Township Aftermath of fire at Hope Cress Farms in Hope Township (John Kruk via GoFundMe) loading...

Donation of farm equipment, labor

According to the Blairstown Farmers Market, Hope Cress Farm is a core Blairstown Farmers Market vendor.

The page includes a lengthy list of items needed by the family to rebuild. They can be dropped off at the family's farm stand on Hope-Blairstown Road in Hope Township Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to the farm on Union Brick Road.

Donations of time and labor will also be accepted for the actual rebuild of the barn.

Fire at Hope Cress Farms in Hope Township Fire at Hope Cress Farms in Hope Township (John Kruk via GoFundMe) loading...

