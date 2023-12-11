2 killed in taxi after speeding car runs red light in Elizabeth, NJ
🚨 A speeding car struck a taxi crossing an Elizabeth intersection before dawn Sunday
🚨 Two people inside the taxi died
🚨 A pair of passengers inside the striking vehicle were taken into custody
ELIZABETH — Two people in a taxi died after it was struck by a speeding car just before dawn Sunday morning.
Video posted by NBC 4 New York shows the cab being struck on the driver's side as it crossed the intersection of East Grand and Spring streets around 5:40 a.m.
The cab spun around before coming to a rest.
A photo of the cab shows air bag deployment.
Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said the car seemed to be fleeing from an earlier incident and ran a red light. Contreras did not disclose details of the earlier incident.
Two taken into custody, one flees
Two people in the speeding vehicle were arrested and a third ran from the scene.
The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
This is the ninth fatal crash in Elizabeth this year with the death toll reaching 11, according to State Police records.
